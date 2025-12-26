BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Food, Frequency, & Financial Toxins and MORE!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
18 views • 21 hours ago

Completely avoid toxins (AND GMOs) found in food by growing it yourself w/ my 3 food growing partners listed at;

Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns


For "Harvest Walls" that feature "vertigation," visit:

tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls (should redirect to my affiliate link,

https://shop.harvest.today/?bg_ref=O8cxHGIBR9

OR

https://shop.harvest.today/howtodieofnothing


View a "Powerpoint" at:

tinyurl.com/HarvestToday


Contact their VP of Global Sales in CO only if you're willing & able to make a bulk purchase that totals over USD~$5,000 or represent a business, school, university/college, hospital/nursing home/ALF, jail/prison, church, non-profit, local government, or some other kind of association, organization, or institution.

303.868.1094

[email protected]


& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you & give him my coupon code,

howtodieofnothing


For general questions, contact their USA office at 303.468.7950


For business inquiries, contact their owner, Rick Langille

303.886.1397


To learn about the Harms of Artificial Blue Light & how to protect yourself, visit all of the below:

tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

tinyurl.com/BlueLightForDummies


To learn about the harms of man-made EMFs, visit all of the below:

tinyurl.com/SaticUSA & fill-out: tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA to become a free affiliate

tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

bit.ly/EMFforDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies


Avoid the financial "toxin" of not valuing your FICO credit score and learn how to BOOST it by visiting:

tinyurl.com/BeyondCreditRepair

OR

tinyurl.com/BetterThanCreditRepair


STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975


Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng

Linktr.ee/Biomat


$$$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat &/or global, part-time, home-based business opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway

& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation


Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time), w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected] & cc:

[email protected]


Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707


If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt,or Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Honolulu, Hawaii:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$ To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
