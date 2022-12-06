Create New Account
The Spike Protein May Cause Aorta Ruptures and You’re Gone in Minutes
https://gnews.org/articles/564197

Summary：12/03/2022 Dr. Ryan Cole: The spike protein, literally causing the lymphocytes to chew a hole in the aorta. This is the biggest blood vessel in your body — coming off your heart. When that ruptures, you're gone in minutes.

Keywords
