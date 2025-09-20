© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Imposes $100,000 Fee on H-1B Visas | Major Immigration Reform 2025
President Trump signs an executive order requiring a $100,000 annual application fee for H-1B skilled worker visas, drastically changing U.S. immigration policy. Alongside new wage rules, this affects tech companies and international talent pipelines. A new $1 million “gold card” visa is also introduced for wealthy immigrants. Stay informed with all updates.
