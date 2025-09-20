BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Imposes $100,000 Fee on H-1B Visas | Major Immigration Reform 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
21 views • 1 day ago

Trump Imposes $100,000 Fee on H-1B Visas | Major Immigration Reform 2025

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Description

President Trump signs an executive order requiring a $100,000 annual application fee for H-1B skilled worker visas, drastically changing U.S. immigration policy. Alongside new wage rules, this affects tech companies and international talent pipelines. A new $1 million “gold card” visa is also introduced for wealthy immigrants. Stay informed with all updates.

Hashtags

#H1Bvisa #ImmigrationReform #Trump2025 #VisaFee #SkilledWorkers #GoldCardVisa #TechJobs #USImmigration #VisaPolicy #ImmigrationNews

Keywords
immigration newsh1b visaforeign workerstrump 2025 immigration100k feeskilled worker visagold card visaus immigration reformtech hiringvisa policy
