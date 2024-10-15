TV star destroyed by VAXX poison induced BREAST CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@msjennafischer
"Podcast recording day! It’s been so great to be back in person. We are still doing interviews from home over Zoom but we record the bulk of the show in studio again now. Thank you vaccines!"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CPquAUZnv5s/
June 3, 2021
"Jenna Fischer opens up about cancer battle"
Oct 9, 2024
"The Office" star revealed her private battle with breast cancer and shared that she is now cancer-free."
https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=sP1ekt3PU_o
