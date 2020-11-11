© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Warp Speed, Pfizer-BionTech Vaccine, Earth Changes, and More 11.11.2020
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
350 views • November 11, 2020
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
PFIZER AND BIONTECH ANNOUNCE VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19 ACHIEVED SUCCESS IN FIRST INTERIM ANALYSIS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY
Submitted by Karen
Watch Dr. Campbell’s video: https://youtu.be/4RSAfRMrd8w
Monday, November 09, 2020 - 06:45am
• Vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis
• Analysis evaluated 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in trial participants
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-announce-vaccine-candidate-against
--
Operation Warp Speed on 60 Minutes
Submitted by Karen, Marv, and others
November 10, 2020
C.A. Patin
First segment: https://youtu.be/240DMmhgp4M
Overtime segment: https://youtu.be/Kh7C8LxYjv8
Continue reading: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/11/10/operation-warp-speed-on-60-minutes/#more-14170
--
Links used in Special Report video:
Within 24 Hours The Mark: https://youtu.be/3S79uHJcsAU
Operation Warp Speed on 60 Minutes: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/11/10/operation-warp-speed-on-60-minutes/#more-14170
--
General Says OperationWarpSpeed Vaccine “Ready to Execute:” https://roundtablereport.com/?p=6499
--
Nearly 200 queens found in Asian giant hornet nest removed in Whatcom County: https://youtu.be/Ve2zGTR_KxA
--
Unusual surface deformation during the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake:
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/unusual-surface-deformation-ridgecrest-earthquake.html
--
Intense explosive eruption of Klyuchevsaya Sopka volcano continues in Kamchatka (pictures and videos):
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/explosive-eruption-klyuchevsaya-sopka-volcano-videos-pictures.html
--
Giant meteor fireball explodes in loud boom over Sweden (videos): https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/sweden-giant-meteor-fireball-videos.html
--
Nearly Half of the U.S. Is in Drought. It May Get Worse.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/15/climate/noaa-climate-call-drought.html?auth=link-dismiss-google1tap
--
“We Park 'em and We Don't Move 'em:” https://youtu.be/AcL67-y12co
SCIENCE FRAUD: Covid-19 vaccines were manufactured and stockpiled by the military long before they were tested and “approved:” https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-10-covid-19-vaccines-manufactured-stockpiled-before-tested.html
--
Health experts worry about Thanksgiving coronavirus spike as cases already surge: https://youtu.be/S5ZP9atbdaM
--
Pakistan’s Lahore sees peak pollution as coronavirus surges: https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-pakistan-health-air-quality-lahore-c58d15948b4d50cef7c1ec88beb16d5e
--
Walz says Minnesota will report a record 56 COVID-19 deaths:
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-minnesota-646e205ff442970300d953a56e6425cb
--
In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus:
https://apnews.com/article/iran-massive-cemetery-virus-a0110a5c8a2813fd48cabc4ec15e2288
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
PFIZER AND BIONTECH ANNOUNCE VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19 ACHIEVED SUCCESS IN FIRST INTERIM ANALYSIS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY
Submitted by Karen
Watch Dr. Campbell’s video: https://youtu.be/4RSAfRMrd8w
Monday, November 09, 2020 - 06:45am
• Vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis
• Analysis evaluated 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in trial participants
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-announce-vaccine-candidate-against
--
Operation Warp Speed on 60 Minutes
Submitted by Karen, Marv, and others
November 10, 2020
C.A. Patin
First segment: https://youtu.be/240DMmhgp4M
Overtime segment: https://youtu.be/Kh7C8LxYjv8
Continue reading: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/11/10/operation-warp-speed-on-60-minutes/#more-14170
--
Links used in Special Report video:
Within 24 Hours The Mark: https://youtu.be/3S79uHJcsAU
Operation Warp Speed on 60 Minutes: https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/11/10/operation-warp-speed-on-60-minutes/#more-14170
--
General Says OperationWarpSpeed Vaccine “Ready to Execute:” https://roundtablereport.com/?p=6499
--
Nearly 200 queens found in Asian giant hornet nest removed in Whatcom County: https://youtu.be/Ve2zGTR_KxA
--
Unusual surface deformation during the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake:
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/unusual-surface-deformation-ridgecrest-earthquake.html
--
Intense explosive eruption of Klyuchevsaya Sopka volcano continues in Kamchatka (pictures and videos):
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/explosive-eruption-klyuchevsaya-sopka-volcano-videos-pictures.html
--
Giant meteor fireball explodes in loud boom over Sweden (videos): https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/sweden-giant-meteor-fireball-videos.html
--
Nearly Half of the U.S. Is in Drought. It May Get Worse.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/15/climate/noaa-climate-call-drought.html?auth=link-dismiss-google1tap
--
“We Park 'em and We Don't Move 'em:” https://youtu.be/AcL67-y12co
SCIENCE FRAUD: Covid-19 vaccines were manufactured and stockpiled by the military long before they were tested and “approved:” https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-10-covid-19-vaccines-manufactured-stockpiled-before-tested.html
--
Health experts worry about Thanksgiving coronavirus spike as cases already surge: https://youtu.be/S5ZP9atbdaM
--
Pakistan’s Lahore sees peak pollution as coronavirus surges: https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-pakistan-health-air-quality-lahore-c58d15948b4d50cef7c1ec88beb16d5e
--
Walz says Minnesota will report a record 56 COVID-19 deaths:
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-minnesota-646e205ff442970300d953a56e6425cb
--
In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus:
https://apnews.com/article/iran-massive-cemetery-virus-a0110a5c8a2813fd48cabc4ec15e2288
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryquarantinemedical martial lawsmokescreenproject black starlock downnanosilvercontact tracingoperation warp speedd614gelite planterral terral03buy nano silverthe mystery explainedozarks survival group programcoronavirus contagioncovid-19 mutationsuperplumeviral dna replication inhibitorg4 ea h1n1 chinasuperplume formationcovid-21third waveterral blackstarmagnetic portal connections
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.