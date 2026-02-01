BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
LONDON in RAGE: Russia Captured Fighters of the UK's ELITE Special Boat Service (SBS) in ZAPORIZHIA
513 views • 21 hours ago

A few hours ago, the commander of the Russian Spetsnaz group with the call sign 'Dmitry' stated that on the night of January 31, his fighters destroyed a group of elite Ukrainian and British soldiers in the northeastern part of the 'Kakhovka' Reservoir. At the same time, he noted that during the fighting, three British soldiers were seriously injured and captured. Later, it turned out that they were soldiers of Britain's Elite Special Boat Service (SBS). .......................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

