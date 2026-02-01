LONDON in RAGE: Russia Captured Fighters of the UK's ELITE Special Boat Service (SBS) in ZAPORIZHIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, the commander of the Russian Spetsnaz group with the call sign 'Dmitry' stated that on the night of January 31, his fighters destroyed a group of elite Ukrainian and British soldiers in the northeastern part of the 'Kakhovka' Reservoir. At the same time, he noted that during the fighting, three British soldiers were seriously injured and captured. Later, it turned out that they were soldiers of Britain's Elite Special Boat Service (SBS). .......................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!