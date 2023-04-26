https://gettr.com/post/p2f7z4w7846
That happened about two minutes into me being here, and that absolutely blew me away. They value our values more than we value our values.
这发生在我来到这里的两分钟左右,他们比我们还重视我们的价值观。
#feemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese
