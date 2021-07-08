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A Constitutional paradox never before seen: Dershowitz on Trump's Big tech battle | Spicer & Co.
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3622 views • July 08, 2021
Trump's Big Tech battle presents a Constitutional paradox like nothing ever seen before, Alan Dershowitz says. "One of the most important First Amendment cases in my lifetime... I suspect that we're going to get this case to the United States Supreme Court." - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax
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