Ukrainian Armed Forces losses throughout the entire SMO are approaching 2 million, Lieutenant General and Akhmat Special Forces commander Apti Alaudinov told TASS.

The figure of 1.7 million had already leaked several months ago — since then, additional casualties must be factored in, bringing the total to approximately 2 million or beyond, he said.

Alaudinov noted that Ukraine faces an extremely difficult situation with its mobilization resources, as it continues to struggle with replenishing both the quality and numbers of its fighters.