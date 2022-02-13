URGENT Prayer Request. Cherish each other&Remember the poor to help them. Jesus came to Save us from our sins. NO injustice will please a Just man.

MY MOTHER IS IN THE HOSPITAL! PRAYERS NEEDED BADLY RIGHT NOW!!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tocHnbKfDso



She Was Saving a Life When She Lost Her Own | Ashley Moore Tribute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uq34ZKt7x34



Harry Chapin - Sounds Like America to Me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MV0FziuDIhg

All That Matters DALLAS HOLM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSCHxll1JRM

•What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does• Cover by: Paradise Road

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCYSm7o66VY

Song of the Week - #22 - "Your Love Is Life" - Tommy Walker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slN1CgEgSVo

February 13, 2022 | Celebrating the Life of Diana Filinyuk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDUbzmSA9rY



By humility&the fear of the LORD are riches,&honour,&life.Pro22:4



Whoso mocketh the poor reproacheth his Maker: [and] he that is glad at calamities shall not be unpunished. Proverbs 17:5

Mark 9:49

For every one shall be salted with fire, and every sacrifice shall be salted with salt.

Clark's Commentary https://biblehub.com/commentaries/clarke/mark/9.htm

For every one shall be salted with fire - Every one of those who shall live and die in sin: but there is great difficulty in this verse. The Codex Bezae, and some other MSS., have omitted the first clause; and several MSS. keep the first, and omit the last clause - and every sacrifice shall be salted with salt. There appears to be an allusion to Isaiah 66:24. It is generally supposed that our Lord means, that as salt preserves the flesh with which it is connected from corruption, so this everlasting fire, το πυρ το ασβεστον, this inconsumable fire, will have the property, not only of assimilating all things cast into it to its own nature, but of making them inconsumable like itself.

Scaliger supposes, that instead of πας πυρι, πασα πυρια, every sacrifice (of flour) should be read, "Every sacrifice (of flour) shall be salted, and every burnt offering shall be salted." This, I fear, is taking the text by storm. Some take the whole in a good sense, as referring to the influence of the Spirit of God in the hearts of believers, which shall answer the same end to the soul, in preserving it from the contagion that is in the world, as salt did in the sacrifices offered to God to preserve them from putrefaction. Old Trapp's note on the place pleases me as much as any I have seen: - "The Spirit, as salt, must dry up those bad humours in us which breed the never-dying worm; and, as fire, must waste our corruptions, which else will carry us on to the unquenchable fire." Perhaps the whole is an allusion to the purification of vessels, and especially such metallic vessels as were employed in the service of the sanctuary. Probably the following may be considered as a parallel text: - Every thing that may abide the fire, ye shalt make go through the fire, and it shall be clean; and all that abideth not the fire, ye shall make go through the water, Numbers 31:23. Ye, disciples, are the Lord's sacrifice; ye shall go through much tribulation, in order to enter into my kingdom: but ye are salted, ye are influenced by the Spirit of God, and are immortal till your work is done; and should ye be offered up, martyred, this shall be a means of establishing more fully the glad tidings of the kingdom: and this Spirit shall preserve all who believe on me from the corruption of sin, and from eternal perdition. That converts to God are represented as his offering, see Isaiah 66:20, the very place which our Lord appears to have here in view.

If this passage be taken according to the common meaning, it is awful indeed! Here may be seen the greatness, multiplicity, and eternity, of the pains of the damned. They suffer without being able to die; they are burned without being consumed; they are sacrificed without being sanctified - are salted with the fire of hell, as eternal victims of the Divine Justice. We must of necessity be sacrificed to God, after one way or other, in eternity; and we have now the choice either of the unquenchable fire of his justice, or of the everlasting flame of his love. Quesnel.

The lips of the righteous feed many: but fools die for want of wisdom. (Proverbs 10:21)

Hebrews 12:14-15

14, Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord:

15, Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled;