Taking A Look At #XRP ⚡And The ISO-20022 #Crypto Currencies ✅

🔍 Today, I’m breaking down the daily charts of top ISO 20022 coins and tokens, including XLM, ADA, HBAR, XDC, QNT, and XRP. I’ll also review the XRP daily and 1-hour charts, along with the latest liquidation heatmap. Plus, I’ll highlight key bullish divergences forming on the charts that could signal a strong bullish move if they play out correctly.





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- ISO 20022 Coins Daily Chart Analysis (XLM, ADA, HBAR, XDC, QNT, XRP)

- XRP Daily & 1-Hour Chart Breakdown

- Liquidation Heatmap for XRP

- Spotting Bullish Divergences on Key Altcoins

- Potential Bullish Setups in the Crypto Market





