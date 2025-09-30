BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Taking A Look At #XRP ⚡And The ISO-20022 #Crypto Currencies ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 2 days ago

🔍 Today, I’m breaking down the daily charts of top ISO 20022 coins and tokens, including XLM, ADA, HBAR, XDC, QNT, and XRP. I’ll also review the XRP daily and 1-hour charts, along with the latest liquidation heatmap. Plus, I’ll highlight key bullish divergences forming on the charts that could signal a strong bullish move if they play out correctly.


📊 Key Topics Covered:

- ISO 20022 Coins Daily Chart Analysis (XLM, ADA, HBAR, XDC, QNT, XRP)

- XRP Daily & 1-Hour Chart Breakdown

- Liquidation Heatmap for XRP

- Spotting Bullish Divergences on Key Altcoins

- Potential Bullish Setups in the Crypto Market


✅ Use the coupon code FALL for 25% off of your first month/year when signing up for my Journeyman or Master-tier memberships. This offer is valid from September 25th, 2025 through October 25th, 2025.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Born Down" by Johnny Strong | From his Warhorse Album.


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#CryptoAnalysis

#ISO20022

#XRPCommunity

#Altcoins

#CryptoCharts

Keywords
blockchaincryptotradingstocksmarket crashchartsdigitaldigital currencyxrpflash crash
Chapters

📍Timestamps:

00:00– Disclaimer / Intro Music

00:25– Market Summary

00:42– XLM Daily Chart

02:07– ADA Daily Chart

03:06– HBAR Daily Chart

04:01– XDC Daily Chart

05:15– QNT Daily Chart

06:38– XRP Daily Chart

07:24– XRP 1-Hour Chart

09:25– XRP Liquidation Heatmap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy