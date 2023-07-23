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Video of feminist witch rulers' factory of rows of killed babies for food & sex ritual & DNA
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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114 views • July 23, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2023). Attached video shows factories processing rows of killed babies’ corpses as evidence of the Illuminati NWO earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual New Age Wicca witch Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” feminists stealing millions of human specie’s babies for human meat food and sex magick rituals and DNA harvesting for the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families and biological warfare experiment lab specimens and for satanic sacrifice, in order to receive in exchange from Satan Lucifer power and wealth and fame and high positions in society and knowledge. This 5,000 year old matriarchal rulers’ tyranny and bloodshed will end when Jesus returns and sets up his holy patriarchal rule. The video proves that they are not only kidnapping 12 million children every year to torture & lesbian rape (peg) & satanic sacrifice & eat, and throwing their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food, but they are also stealing millions of healthy babies from the hospitals just as the nurse in the previous video exposed. The Western feminist nations’ millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and fake pastors are cheering and celebrating the pedophile cannibal Satanists Donald Trump and QAnon and their US military hero saviors, so that they themselves can remain safe from assassinations and ridicule from church donators, because they do not want to get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day by speaking out against the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers and black nobility families and by identifying their names & identities & organizations & secrets & plans & crimes & methods & activities to the 6 billion humans and church donators. We have exposed tens of thousands of truths and videos and photos to these Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “women’s rights” fake Christians and fake pastors, and even showed proof of the 6 billion girls who are getting tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & satanic sacrificed & eaten and thrown into their supermarket groceries and church food, but these “women’s equality” “Jezebel demon-possessed” fake Christians and fake pastors hide everything for Satan Lucifer and his millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins and world rulers and militaries and church leaders. These fake Christians and fake pastors are accomplices in crime with Satan Lucifer. They are not the salt and light of the world, but they are the cover-up agents and truth blockers of Satan Lucifer. They either block all our real Christians truths, which we share & inform & warn & expose & preach to them while receiving assassination attempts every day, or even worse, they insult God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the truths to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators. They are the Judas Iscariot of modern times. They are Satan Lucifer’s infiltrated saboteurs. They immediately kick us real Christians out of their churches when we speak the truth or restore the original Bible verses they redefined, and many pastors try to kill us, just like they tried to kill Jesus and called him a demon-possessed lunatic.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
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