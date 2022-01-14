Dangerous criminals ? OR Dedicated Professionals with the courage to speak out?

Dangerous criminals spreading murderous misinformation? ORDedicated Professionals with the courage to speak out?Dr. Kelly Brogan MD writes "You may be aware that my husband, Sayer, and I have received some special attention recently. Along with 11 other fearless truth-tellers, we’ve been singled out as dangerous “anti-vaxxers”An organization known as the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has launched a widespread censorship campaign, calling for our defamation, suppression, deletion from the internet, perhaps even criminal action.But who are the Disinformation Dozen, really? Are we anti-science conspiracy theorists, spreading lies that put millions of Americans at risk? Or are we experienced natural health experts, health freedom advocates, and courageous human beings, utilizing our right to free speech to share well-documented safety issues with vaccines and standing for bodily autonomy?In this short film, you can decide for yourself by learning who the Disinformation Dozen really are. And why it is so important for us to stand together."..................................................................................................................#Reverence4all I AM OPPOSED to the censorship, ‘de-platforming’, and suppression of Natural Medicines and Traditional Treatments..............................................................................................#medicaltyranny #healthfreedom #freespeech #liberty #Nocensorship