Exploitation of the United States Immigration System by Foreign Entities and Global Networks

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This report examines how various international actors utilize U.S. immigration policies through structured approaches, involving legal and irregular methods, global organizations, charities, and businesses, to facilitate migration and access resources, impacting social, economic, and political landscapes.
Read the article https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/exploitation-of-the-united-states
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#USImmigration #BorderExploitation #GlobalMigration #ForeignNetworks #ImmigrationSchemes
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