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Donald Trump SHOUTS: "Let's Get Ready To RUUUMMMBLLLLLEEEEE !!!!"
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311 views • June 27, 2021
Donald Trump was on the wrong end of social media censors sharp stick, the establishment, and the corporate media. Rather than switch over to Parler he stayed on Twitter, and got banned from all after January 6th.
Today he finally made the move over to Rumble, the video service competing with YouTube and, as someone who despises Google's censorship, I applaud him potentially breathing new life into these alternative tech platforms.
Censorship must end!
#Censorship #Rumble #Trump
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Today he finally made the move over to Rumble, the video service competing with YouTube and, as someone who despises Google's censorship, I applaud him potentially breathing new life into these alternative tech platforms.
Censorship must end!
#Censorship #Rumble #Trump
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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