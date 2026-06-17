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Called a Russian Disinformation Agent — Files Prove Otherwise | John Mark Dougan
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Former Marine and former Sheriff's Deputy John Mark Dougan rejoins the program to discuss the controversial biolabs in Ukraine that he investigated and reported on years ago. In 2021, Dougan published reports detailing the existence of biolabs operating in Ukraine, only to be aggressively dismissed by mainstream media and labeled a Russian disinformation asset.

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Now, following the June 12th release of recently declassified documents by the Director of National Intelligence showing U.S. funding connected to approximately 120 biolabs in 30 countries—including roughly 40 in Ukraine—Dougan argues that the evidence validates key aspects of his earlier reporting.

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In this discussion, Dougan shares what he uncovered, why the topic became so politically charged, and how media organizations responded to those who questioned official narratives. He explains the smear campaigns directed at journalists and researchers who investigated the issue and discusses what these newly released documents reveal about government transparency, public trust, and the information war surrounding Ukraine.

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What really happened with the biolabs in Ukraine? Were legitimate questions deliberately dismissed? And what does this mean for the public's ability to separate truth from propaganda in an increasingly polarized media environment?

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You can follow John Mark Dougan's work at https://badvolf.com/

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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