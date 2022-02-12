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Worldwide Government Treason
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140 views • February 12, 2022
I believe that the evil people behind this attempted Genocide targeted the elderly for a very specific reason. It is because the older generations have seen Tyranny before, they recognize it. They know what it looks like.
And they tell it like it is!
I saw this man's video and just had to make a copy!
Speaking the TRUTH, old school style!
There are 8 Billion People on this planet, being pushed around by a handful of Tyrannical Politicians and the Corporations who own them all!
And they tell it like it is!
I saw this man's video and just had to make a copy!
Speaking the TRUTH, old school style!
There are 8 Billion People on this planet, being pushed around by a handful of Tyrannical Politicians and the Corporations who own them all!
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