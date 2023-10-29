⚡️ The Bombing of the Gaza Strip - Entrance of Al-Quds Hospital - Where Strikes are carried out in the Immediate Vicinity

⚡️ The bombing of the Gaza Strip does not stop, strikes are carried out in the immediate vicinity of the Al-Quds hospital where thousands of civilians have taken refuge, not counting the sick.
IDF threatens to blow up the hospital.
