⚡️ The Bombing of the Gaza Strip - Entrance of Al-Quds Hospital - Where Strikes are carried out in the Immediate Vicinity
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
⚡️ The bombing of the Gaza Strip does not stop, strikes are carried out in the immediate vicinity of the Al-Quds hospital where thousands of civilians have taken refuge, not counting the sick.

IDF threatens to blow up the hospital.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

