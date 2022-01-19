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Are you at Risk? with Dr. Thomas J Lewis | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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177 views • January 19, 2022
If you are not testing you’re guessing. But where does one even begin to find out who to trust and what test to take? Dr Thomas Lewis has developed the perfect stream line system and equips you with all of the information necessary and even how to work with your own doctor.

To learn more, check out https://www.healthrevivalpartners.com


To learn more about how to protect, prevent, and educate yourself on COVID, watch the following:

► Dr. Zelenko - He Saved Trump… YOU’RE Next! https://rumble.com/vq13k2-dr.-zelenko-he-saved-trump-youre-next.html

►Dr. Carrie Madej - Information Doctors Have Died For: https://rumble.com/vnlsl5-information-doctors-have-died-for-with-dr.-carrie-madej-flyover-conservativ.html

►Dr. Ardis-Which Is More Deadly… Covid or the Hospitals?: https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html

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