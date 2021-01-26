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Wokeism Shuts Down UCLA Business School Prof . Stand up to the Woke Mob TODAY! STAND UP TO THE MOB!
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131 views • January 26, 2021
UCLA Anderson school of business professor Gordon Klein told his class he would not delay exams after George Floyd's death, and was promptly cancelled, suspended from school on pending charges of discrimination, and received death threats and must be under police protection. Wokeism Shuts Down UCLA Business School Prof - The absolute importance of Standing up to the Woke Mob TODAY! STAND UP TO THE MOB!
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