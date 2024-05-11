NOAA Warns World Of 'Severe Geomagnetic Storm'-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 10 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, while the whole world is debating about man-made-climate change as the ‘worst threat to our existence’, it seems very few people are paying any attention to the Maker of our climate, He who even the winds and the waves obey. ‘Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth’s surface,’ the statement went on, stating how the storm could ‘potentially disrupt communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations.’ It also could ‘wipe out the internet’ for some, scientists further warned – as NOAA upped the Geomagnetic Storm Watch from Moderate to Severe for Friday through Sunday late Thursday. Oh, the things you don’t know when you don’t have a King James Bible. Today we bring you this breaking solar storm that may, or may not, wreak havoc on Planet Earth, along with everything else you need to know about what’s happening here in the closing moments of the Church Age!



