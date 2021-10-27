10/27/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP is manipulating the sharp rise and fall of DWAC’s stock price, and only President Trump’s supporters are suffering losses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dlyd_j74XjM
10/27/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP, which is represented by Bruno Wu, is manipulating the sharp rise and fall of DWAC’s stock price, and only President Trump’s supporters are suffering losses