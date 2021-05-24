© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mass Media Manipulation Matrix: documentary narrated by conscious hip hop music part 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • May 24, 2021
Your regularly de-programming station for unfiltered, unbiased truth infused music.. Another conscious hip hop broadcast with videos to match. This is a refurbished version of an original version released last year that got taken down on youtube..
I decided to cut the original version into 3 parts, all spanning around 30 minutes each with a few changes to the track list due to copyrights.. Repackaged fresh for your viewing pleasure of awareness..
Part 2: https://youtu.be/9C0Ea0s2PV8
Part 3: https://youtu.be/zBTFY909t2E
This is done for free, given for free, made possible by giving up a lot of free time- much more than previewed.. with that being said, this video, or compilation of vids was compiled to a decent degree of respect and relativity to the music and image clips for this viewing of The Musical Mystic Murky Mass Media Monkey Miasmic Madness.. i did not tailor every image to every lyric or concept portrayed, but it's edutainment nonetheless
Television began replacing parenting to a significant degree back when it was created and generations since have become more and more dependent on media, no matter its evolving forms like smart phones and tablets now. What kind of programming are people really tuning into in the end? and to what extent? How many are aware that they themselves are actually being programmed? I know i was and it took quite some time and inner work to de-program myself from the majority of it..
There's a lot of calls to throw your tv 's out the window in this mix.. I'll say that's a bit extreme, but why not, i mean recycle or dispose of it properly.. haha.. there are things to learn from tv of course, probably more apophatically than anything with the bulk of it all, but mostly for those with discerning eyes to see and ears to hear past the trickery on what kind of narratives are being projected or certain popularizations of certain subjects keep reoccurring..
Much love and thanks to those who's music & videos were used in this project
CREDITS & TRACK LIST
Mass Media - 3 Melencholy Gypsies
Tell Me Your Vision - Kaotic Souls + Azeem refix snippet
Run Daddy Run (snippet) - Fun Lovin' Criminals
Propaganda - One Be Lo
Culture of Fear - Thievory Corporation Ft. Mr. Lif
Code Orange - Kirby Dominant
Corny Corrupt Confusionati Corporatocracy Commercial Break
Information Overload - DJ Drez ft. Rocky Dawuni
Wake Up (DJ Child Remix) - Azeem Ft. ?
Country.Under.Frustration. - The CUF
compiled, arranged, mixed and recorded in 432Hz by Derek Bartolacelli aka D Rok, aka AwakenYaMind broadcasting from La Ciotat, home of the first ever made feature film from the Lumiere brothers btw..
PEACE
I decided to cut the original version into 3 parts, all spanning around 30 minutes each with a few changes to the track list due to copyrights.. Repackaged fresh for your viewing pleasure of awareness..
Part 2: https://youtu.be/9C0Ea0s2PV8
Part 3: https://youtu.be/zBTFY909t2E
This is done for free, given for free, made possible by giving up a lot of free time- much more than previewed.. with that being said, this video, or compilation of vids was compiled to a decent degree of respect and relativity to the music and image clips for this viewing of The Musical Mystic Murky Mass Media Monkey Miasmic Madness.. i did not tailor every image to every lyric or concept portrayed, but it's edutainment nonetheless
Television began replacing parenting to a significant degree back when it was created and generations since have become more and more dependent on media, no matter its evolving forms like smart phones and tablets now. What kind of programming are people really tuning into in the end? and to what extent? How many are aware that they themselves are actually being programmed? I know i was and it took quite some time and inner work to de-program myself from the majority of it..
There's a lot of calls to throw your tv 's out the window in this mix.. I'll say that's a bit extreme, but why not, i mean recycle or dispose of it properly.. haha.. there are things to learn from tv of course, probably more apophatically than anything with the bulk of it all, but mostly for those with discerning eyes to see and ears to hear past the trickery on what kind of narratives are being projected or certain popularizations of certain subjects keep reoccurring..
Much love and thanks to those who's music & videos were used in this project
CREDITS & TRACK LIST
Mass Media - 3 Melencholy Gypsies
Tell Me Your Vision - Kaotic Souls + Azeem refix snippet
Run Daddy Run (snippet) - Fun Lovin' Criminals
Propaganda - One Be Lo
Culture of Fear - Thievory Corporation Ft. Mr. Lif
Code Orange - Kirby Dominant
Corny Corrupt Confusionati Corporatocracy Commercial Break
Information Overload - DJ Drez ft. Rocky Dawuni
Wake Up (DJ Child Remix) - Azeem Ft. ?
Country.Under.Frustration. - The CUF
compiled, arranged, mixed and recorded in 432Hz by Derek Bartolacelli aka D Rok, aka AwakenYaMind broadcasting from La Ciotat, home of the first ever made feature film from the Lumiere brothers btw..
PEACE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.