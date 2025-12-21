This pop rock track fuses mid-’80s studio gloss with bluesy, roots rock grit, A punchy drum intro launches the song into a driving, boogie-tinged mid-tempo groove, Dry, clipped guitar riffs cut through a radio-tight mix, gliding atop synth flourishes, Falsetto guest refrains add pop flair





(Intro: Two bars of gated, punchy snare hits—Thwack! Thwack-thwack!—followed by a chugging, low-string guitar boogie.) (Verse 1) The asphalt’s steaming from a midnight rain I’m catching silhouettes through a window pane Got a pocket full of nothing and a heart like a drum Waiting for the rhythm of the morning to come (Clipped guitar stabs: Chack-art!) (Pre-Chorus) Well, the neon’s flickering a pale-blue light The radio is screaming through the teeth of the night I’m shifting gears, yeah, I’m feeling the pull The tank is empty but the spirit is full. (Chorus) (Lead) Underneath the streetlight shadow (Falsetto Guest) (Higher, higher than the moon) (Lead) We’re running where the deep winds blow (Falsetto Guest) (Ooh, baby, too soon) (Lead) It’s a blue-collar fever in a chrome-plated dream Nothing is ever quite what it seems In the streetlight shadow. (Verse 2) (Synthesizer swells like a warm fog) You got your uptown polish and your downtown grit I’m a natural-born flyer and I’m loving it Tighten up the wire, let the telecaster moan I’m a thousand miles from a telephone (Dry, funky riff repeats) (Bridge) (The groove settles into a heavy, bluesy pocket) Stop... look... listen to the sound Of the heavy-metal-thunder coming into town (Synth arpeggio sparkles over a gritty slide guitar solo) (Chorus) (Lead) Underneath the streetlight shadow (Falsetto Guest) (Higher, higher than the moon) (Lead) We’re running where the deep winds blow (Falsetto Guest) (Ooh, baby, too soon) (Lead) It’s a blue-collar fever in a chrome-plated dream Nothing is ever quite what it seems In the streetlight shadow. (Outro) (Punchy drums hold the steady boogie beat) Streetlight shadow... (Falsetto Guest) (Shadow... ooh-ooh-ooh) (Guitar riffs get shorter and dryer until the final snare crack) [End]