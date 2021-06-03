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Joys That Will Last Forever
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10 views • June 03, 2021
Revelation 21:23
“And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.”
King James Version
“And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.”
King James Version
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