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Video Game Addiction | Cam Adair and Stefan Molyneux
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15 views • September 04, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3887/video-game-addiction-cam-adair-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3887-video-game-addiction-cam-adair-and-stefan-molyneux
"What is Video Game Addiction? Your brain loves gaming because gaming provides rapid dopamine release. Dopamine is a chemical in your brain that makes you feel happy. The more you game, the more your brain wants to game."
Cam Adair is the founder of Game Quitters, the world’s largest support community for video game addiction, with members in over 70 countries.
Gamequitters: https://gamequitters.com/
Personal Website: http://www.camerondare.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/camerondare
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3887-video-game-addiction-cam-adair-and-stefan-molyneux
"What is Video Game Addiction? Your brain loves gaming because gaming provides rapid dopamine release. Dopamine is a chemical in your brain that makes you feel happy. The more you game, the more your brain wants to game."
Cam Adair is the founder of Game Quitters, the world’s largest support community for video game addiction, with members in over 70 countries.
Gamequitters: https://gamequitters.com/
Personal Website: http://www.camerondare.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/camerondare
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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