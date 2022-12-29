Pope Francis EXPOSED - Part 2 Italian Abortionist Praised by Francis & Praise for Pro-LGBT Cardinal

John Henry Westen
Dec 28, 2022
Abortion is the human sacrifice of the New World Order, and Pope Francis has lavished praise on one of the pro-abortion movement’s greatest heroes: prominent Italian politician and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emma Bonino.
Bonino admitted to having killed her child through abortion during a time when abortion was illegal in Italy — earning her a 10-day jail sentence. Bonino stopped at nothing to procure an abortion, and will not stop in spreading the abortion agenda across Europe.
Despite her bloodlust, Pope Francis has kept a friendly relationship with her, praising her routinely. Then, look at Pope Francis’ disturbing support of a cardinal who was caught red-handed in the child abuse cover-ups. Children are not safe during the Francis regime — tune in now to find out.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2223ug-pope-francis-exposed-part-2-italian-abortionist-praised-by-francis-and-prai.html
