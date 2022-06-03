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Yuval Noah Harari | The Devil's Advocate Says: "Free-Will Is Over." & "God is Dead."
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306 views • June 03, 2022
"25 And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time." - Daniel 7:25
"39 And after thee shall arise another kingdom inferior to thee, and another third kingdom of brass, which shall bear rule over all the earth.
40 And the fourth kingdom shall be strong as iron: forasmuch as iron breaketh in pieces and subdueth all things: and as iron that breaketh all these, shall it break in pieces and bruise.
41 And whereas thou sawest the feet and toes, part of potters' clay, and part of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; but there shall be in it of the strength of the iron, forasmuch as thou sawest the iron mixed with miry clay.
42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong, and partly broken.
43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay." - Daniel 2:39-43
Who Is Leading the Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Connect the Dots and Follow the Timeline Related to COVID-19 / The Great Reset At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Who Is Leading the Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, and a best-selling author who has been celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari often speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, OR Was 100% Sold Out
*May - Myrtle Beach, SC Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Watch The ReAwaken America Documentary for FREE Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
"39 And after thee shall arise another kingdom inferior to thee, and another third kingdom of brass, which shall bear rule over all the earth.
40 And the fourth kingdom shall be strong as iron: forasmuch as iron breaketh in pieces and subdueth all things: and as iron that breaketh all these, shall it break in pieces and bruise.
41 And whereas thou sawest the feet and toes, part of potters' clay, and part of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; but there shall be in it of the strength of the iron, forasmuch as thou sawest the iron mixed with miry clay.
42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong, and partly broken.
43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay." - Daniel 2:39-43
Who Is Leading the Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Connect the Dots and Follow the Timeline Related to COVID-19 / The Great Reset At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Who Is Leading the Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, and a best-selling author who has been celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari often speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, OR Was 100% Sold Out
*May - Myrtle Beach, SC Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Watch The ReAwaken America Documentary for FREE Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
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