❗️Putin declares that Russia's new 'Oreshnik' missiles cannot be intercepted by Western systems.
This is a partial of the full speech, Full Speech posted earlier today:
https://www.brighteon.com/d30f60eb-01c9-4348-bca4-276dd5624ada
Adding:
A short story...
🇺🇦 Zelensky on November 17th : The missiles will speak for themselves!
🇷🇺Putin today: They sure will lol...
🇺🇦 Zelensky today: Putin is escalating! The West must react!