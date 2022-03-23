All covid vaccines contain graphene nanoparticles, study finds ! But WHY? is it 5G is it A mass experiment to Turn everyone to Zombies

CONFIRMED: Covid “vaccine” vials definitely contain graphene oxide

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 by: Ethan Huff



All covid vaccines contain graphene nanoparticles, study finds

It turns out that none of the aforementioned covid injection manufacturers list graphene or carbon-related nanostructures in the form of carbon or graphene composites in their ingredients lists. They also fail to mention the presence of graphene in association with polyethylene glycol, graphene oxide, iron oxide compounds and calcite.



And yet all of these ingredients and more were identified in the vials, proving contamination if not the deliberate poisoning of people with metallic chemicals. Here are all of the mystery ingredients identified:



Graphene nano ribbons coated with polyethylene glycol

Graphene composite Form 1

Graphene composite Form 2

Microcrystalline calcite with carbonaceous inclusions

Graphene nano form with and without fluorescence

Graphene nano objects

Graphene nano scrolls

Imagery of these contaminants and the specific vials they were found in can be viewed at the Exposé.



“All three vaccines commonly employ the self-assembling lipid nanoparticles as drug delivery mechanisms,” the Exposé reports. “Where the central find of this project has been the confirmation of the presence of graphene in all four samples, it is important to evaluate this find in the context of the subject itself.”



“It is also important to mention, that the source of fluorescence within the samples was unknown while the investigations were underway, and due to tight timescales were not able to be investigated at the time.”