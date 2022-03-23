BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

All covid vaccines contain graphene nanoparticles, study finds ! But WHY? is it 5G is it A mass experiment to Turn everyone to Zombies
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
183 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
254 views • March 23, 2022
CONFIRMED: Covid “vaccine” vials definitely contain graphene oxide
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 by: Ethan Huff

All covid vaccines contain graphene nanoparticles, study finds
It turns out that none of the aforementioned covid injection manufacturers list graphene or carbon-related nanostructures in the form of carbon or graphene composites in their ingredients lists. They also fail to mention the presence of graphene in association with polyethylene glycol, graphene oxide, iron oxide compounds and calcite.

And yet all of these ingredients and more were identified in the vials, proving contamination if not the deliberate poisoning of people with metallic chemicals. Here are all of the mystery ingredients identified:

Graphene nano ribbons coated with polyethylene glycol
Graphene composite Form 1
Graphene composite Form 2
Microcrystalline calcite with carbonaceous inclusions
Graphene nano form with and without fluorescence
Graphene nano objects
Graphene nano scrolls
Imagery of these contaminants and the specific vials they were found in can be viewed at the Exposé.

“All three vaccines commonly employ the self-assembling lipid nanoparticles as drug delivery mechanisms,” the Exposé reports. “Where the central find of this project has been the confirmation of the presence of graphene in all four samples, it is important to evaluate this find in the context of the subject itself.”

“It is also important to mention, that the source of fluorescence within the samples was unknown while the investigations were underway, and due to tight timescales were not able to be investigated at the time.”
Keywords
5gnatural newsvaccine death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Americans&#8217; trust in MMR vaccine declines amid measles outbreaks and policy controversies

Americans’ trust in MMR vaccine declines amid measles outbreaks and policy controversies

Willow Tohi
Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Iva Greene
Kombucha and Blood Sugar: Sugar Content, Research and Safety

Kombucha and Blood Sugar: Sugar Content, Research and Safety

Coco Somers
Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Willow Tohi
Scientists Say Children Need Greater Protection From Wireless Radiation

Scientists Say Children Need Greater Protection From Wireless Radiation

Morgan S. Verity
Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy