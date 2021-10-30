Exposing Vaccine Passport

Amy Bohn, Co-founder of PERK joins Del Bigtree to expose the ties between China and the World Economic Forum in California's "Vaccine Passport" infrastructure, which threatens to make everyone a prisoner and a slave. We have given no consent to their continuous, arbitrary abuse of our civil rights, nor to their genocide.Defend your God-given rights.Amy explains that you need to look back to see the big picture of what's going on.She begins by explaining that DARPA funded the Moderna vaccine and also a company called Profusa, which is also funded by the NIH and Google. Profusa makes a wearable technology that's a biosensor, that's injectable and it goes under your skin.It's made of hydrogel and about the size of a piece of rice. The biosensor can read your temperature and other vital signs.It also has the ability to connect to your smartphone. Apparently, it has the ability to read some kind of fluorescent light and to send health data to your smartphone.She says, "So you've got Profusa, which is a biosensor that connects to your smartphone. In addition to that, you have a patent that Microsoft took out that is actually for a cryptocurrency."So here's what's interesting. You've got a cryptocurrency system that can use body activity data and this is also connected to wearables and it also mentions wearable devices in this particular patent."So you've got Profusa, with the injectable biosensor, then you've got this patent and in addition to that, you have a whole working group that started through the WHO, several months ago."Really, back in January, I would say, we saw this indication of this larger working group and what they called it was the 'Vaccination Certificate Initiative'. And this initiative included some of the heavy-hitters, like Microsoft, Oracle and another group called the Commons Project."And the whole point of this working group was...to create a whole vaccination verification system. And in that, with Microsoft and their patents and one of their partners, we started to see what's called the Smart Health Card."So the Smart Health Card is essentially a smart health app – and this is what's crazy. This is how, if people understand this, this goes so far beyond just this state, or even one country."The Vaccination Certificate Initiative, with the Smart Health Card, this is an app that you can have a QR code and then it's also brought to you by what's called the Commons Project."So think about this for just a second. The Commons Project all started in 2019...So, in 2019, you have the Commons Project that's set up. And the Commons Project is brought to you by the World Economic Forum and the Rockefeller Foundation. It says this, straight on their website and in the news releases."So in addition to the Commons Project, what they put forward is what's called the Commons Pass..."Essentially, as Del says, "We're going to live in a world where the pharmaceutical industry will make 20 new vaccines next year, they will lobby the politicians and say, 'This needs to be put on the schedule' and put in the Commons Pass and now you're lined up, you can't go to a grocery store – again – even though you had the COVID, now, you need, you know other things that they're vaccinating for....