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VACCINE MIX-UP
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219 views • February 01, 2021
VACCINE MIX-UP
Days into the #VaccineRollout, the UK opened up the door to mixing and matching #Covid19 vaccines depending on availability, despite serious skepticism from scientists, including the FDA and the WHO. Then weeks later, Fauci and the CDC eased their #Vaccine rules when it comes to mixing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Is this a new era of “science”?
#VaccineSafety #Pfizer #Moderna #MixAndMatch #CDC #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
Days into the #VaccineRollout, the UK opened up the door to mixing and matching #Covid19 vaccines depending on availability, despite serious skepticism from scientists, including the FDA and the WHO. Then weeks later, Fauci and the CDC eased their #Vaccine rules when it comes to mixing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Is this a new era of “science”?
#VaccineSafety #Pfizer #Moderna #MixAndMatch #CDC #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
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