True and false prophets - a short presentation based on the New Revelation

A few basic ideas based on the study of the New Revelation of the Lord through Jakob Lorber and Gottfrid Mayerhofer, in comparison to other modern teachings presented as messages from God
Ref: www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.