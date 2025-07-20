Boeing 767 catches FIRE MID-AIR - landing at LA Int'l Airport

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Boeing 767 catches FIRE MID-AIR
Delta plane makes EMERGENCY landing at Los Angeles International Airport
Video shows engine in FLAMES.
That was yesterday, July 18, 2025 - Cynthia
Not much info, here's an NBC in LA article:
A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta made an emergency landing Friday at LAX after a reported engine fire, officials said.
The Boeing 767 airplane engine caught fire shorly after takeoff around 2 p.m. Video from the ground captured the flames coming out from one of the engines.
https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/engine-flames-force-delta-flight-to-make-emergency-landing-at-lax/3748683/