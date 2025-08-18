Scott Ritter: Russia TRAPS Ukraine's Army in Deadly Cauldron, NATO & Trump BROKEN ft. Garland Nixon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump and NATO are coming to the table again for one simple reason: Russia's devastation of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield is becoming too severe to ignore. Scott Ritter and Garland Nixon bring their geopolitical expertise to the shocking battlefield realities rocking the collective west's project to weaken Russia and Putin via war in Ukraine.
