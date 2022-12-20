WARNING** IS YOUR GRID SUBJECT TO BLACKOUTS OR BROWNOUTS IN SUMMER?

If so, and you're in the path of this incoming polar vortex, I'd say, GET READY. If the summertime AC units challenge your grid, 5 heaters in every house will CERTAINLY crush it. I your area has brown outs, plan for AT LEAST that. The idea that we need nefarious acts to drop the grids during this event just isnt the case. Ours here in Colorado, for example, are NOT built for that and I'm not sure ANY grid is made to withstand the entire population running every heater they can find. I'm not tryna scare anyone and I'm not predicting anything. I'm saying, based on what we know and have been told and shown lately, its absolutely possible for the grid to go down and not come backn up right away. The "not come backup right away" is the part you need to actually prepare for. Do t get caught w pants down on this. Have your own back. Fuel, fuel, more fuel guys! This is the start of what we've been prepping for. Like it or not, we ARE the resistance. We ARE the only defenders of Human Rights and self realization this world is going to get. Know that. We are it. Stay alive. The world needs us. Hit meeee! [email protected]





