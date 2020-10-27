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Covid-19_ EXPOSED (OFFICIAL MOVIE) With Dr. Lawrence B. Palevsky - MUST WATCH!!!
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310 views • October 27, 2020
MIRRORED from Jason Shurka
This is the Covid-19: EXPOSED Official Movie. This is a 30-minute film in which the world-renowned pediatrician, Dr. Lawrence B. Palevsky, reveals the scientifically-backed TRUTH regarding the coronavirus.
This is the Covid-19: EXPOSED Official Movie. This is a 30-minute film in which the world-renowned pediatrician, Dr. Lawrence B. Palevsky, reveals the scientifically-backed TRUTH regarding the coronavirus.
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