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Abolishing State Education With A Biblical Viewpoint
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4 views • December 03, 2020
The state has made its inroads into the family via the indoctrination of children in the public school system. It's time, however, that people begin to remove their children from the public indoctrination centers and stop allowing statists and humanists to teach our children and return to the old paths that our forefathers held to, which is to teach the Bible. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode, as in the month of December, we'll be looking at what the Bible says about education and whose responsibility it is to teach children.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/abolishing-state-education-with-a-biblical-viewpoint/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/abolishing-state-education-with-a-biblical-viewpoint/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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