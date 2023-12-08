Create New Account
EVERYTHING IS CRASHING RIGHT NOW! WAKEUP!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
DO YOU SEE WHAT'S HAPPENING? I DO AND IT'S UGLY AS HELL. WHEN OUR TRAITOR GOVERNMENT CUTS OFF THE FREE PERKS FROM THESE FREELOADERS THEY WILL COME AFTER AMERICANS TO RAPE, ROB AND MURDER THEM. ANYONE WHO CAN'T SEE THIS IS INSANE. THIS WINTER A RIVER OF BLOOD WILL FLOW THROUGH AMERICA. THERE'S MORE AND MORE WARNINGS THE ENTIRE FINANCIAL SCHEME COULD COME CRASHING DOWN IN A WEEK OR TWO. YOU BETTER BE READY WITH GUNS AND FOOD. MARTIAL LAW IS COMING FASTER THAN YOU THINK...WAKEUP!

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

