Man & Woman Faint In Oval Office. Dr. Oz Helps Exec During Ozempic Drug Push 4 Obesity. Lizard Venom

The surprising role lizard venom played in inventing pharmaceutical drug Ozempic. Lizard venom has played a crucial part in helping humans take a bite out of diabetes and obesity. The Gila monster is a large, magnificent and venomous desert-dwelling reptile found throughout the southwestern US and Mexico. A toxic bite from the Gila can cause searing pain, loss of consciousness and in rare cases, death.





However, a specific element in the venom of the dangerous Gila inspired the development of glucagon-like peptide agonists such as Ozempic and Wegovy.





Dr Oz says drug exec who fainted in Oval Office is recovering: ‘He’s doing much better.' Dr Oz also directly addressed viewers and urged them to follow his advice if they think that someone near them is about to faint. Dr Oz says that the drug executive who collapsed in the Oval Office is doing “much better,” after the man fainted on live television last night.





The unnamed businessman was attending an official meeting at the White House, where Donald Trump told reporters that a deal had finally been reached between the government and the manufacturers of weight-loss drugs.





As the unnamed man’s knees buckled beneath him, Dr Oz raced to prevent the man from hitting his head on the ground.





Now, Dr. Mehmet Oz says that he has spoken with the businessman following his collapse.





“He is doing much better,” Dr Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, told Newsmax. “I actually just corresponded with him so he’s doing okay.”





After that, the former TV doctor shared some advice with viewers. He urged them to step in immediately if they thought someone was about to faint.





"One little tip: if you see someone whose knees are beginning to buckle and their eyes are going back, don't watch what happens,” he warned. “These folks will actually get hurt worse by the fall than by dealing with the underlying condition.





“So give the person a bear hug, even if you don't know them, guide them to the floor gently."





As the drug executive plunged towards the ground, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, could be seen bolting out of the view of the camera. Meanwhile, the president merely paused his speech and watched on as people around the room rushed to help the businessman.





Donald Trump later addressed the incident while speaking with reporters and insisted that the man was “fine.”





Dr. Oz’s 11-year-old granddaughter faints during Trump speech in chaotic scene at White House. Chaos erupted during President Trump’s speech at the White House Friday when Dr. Mehmet Oz’s 11-year-old granddaughter fainted.





Moments after Dr. Oz was sworn in as Trump’s administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, panic ensued when 11-year-old Philomena Bijou fainted in the audience, according to video obtained by Page Six.





The doctor’s daughter, Daphne Oz, was heard shouting for help as the frightening episode unfolded.





David House