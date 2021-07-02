Infused July 4th Cannabis Holiday Expectations

July 4th celebrations involve pairings of friends, food and festivities. Independence Day and cannabis go hand-in-hand with the top occasions for cannabis consumption being “daytime fun” and well as “celebrating special events.”4th of July, 2021 is expected to bring in over $206,000,000 in legal cannabis sales across the United States. Last year’s 4th of July report anticipated an 87% increase in sales over the 4th of July weekend, with Americans expected to spend more on cannabis than bbq meats.Historically, consumers spend more than $371 million on chicken during the two weeks leading up to July 4th, equalling about $37 million per day. Akerna predicted cannabis sales to reach over $260 million in just three days, generating about $86 million per day.With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, dispensaries should be evaluating staffing and preparing inventory ahead of the weekend to ensure they are ready to accommodate these increases in both traffic and sales.Show Links:4th of July Weekend to Be 2nd Largest After 4/20 Numbers, Says AkernaHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 756 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.