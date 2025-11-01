BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Melbourne Freedom Rally Saturday 1 November 2025 - A
First of two parts recording the day, this one starting at Parliament House and in the Bourke Street Mall. Passers by hear bits of the speeches but that may be enough. The current topic is about pushing back against the introduction of the digital ID. Other topics included a strong reminder that justice is still due for all those in leadership who pushed the poison 'jab'. God has promised that they will all pay for what they have 'sown'. 

freedomjusticerallymelbournespeechesdigital idpoison jabparliament housebourke street mall
