Melbourne Freedom Rally Saturday 1 November 2025 - A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First of two parts recording the day, this one starting at Parliament House and in the Bourke Street Mall. Passers by hear bits of the speeches but that may be enough. The current topic is about pushing back against the introduction of the digital ID. Other topics included a strong reminder that justice is still due for all those in leadership who pushed the poison 'jab'. God has promised that they will all pay for what they have 'sown'.