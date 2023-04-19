https://gettr.com/post/p2ersmr663a

Ava提醒美国的爱国者们，中共一向善于操纵舆论，不要相信任何主流媒体上煽动对华人仇恨的信息，因为中共是主流媒体信息的幕后黑手。 中共不代表中国人，中共希望全世界都憎恨中国人。

April 18, 2023 Jeremy Herrell @jeremyherrell interview with Ava Chen @S7Gril 06

Ava reminds American patriots that the CCP has always been good at manipulating public opinion, and do not believe any information in the mainstream media that incites hatred towards the Chinese, because the CCP is behind the mainstream media information control and manipulation. The CCP does not represent the Chinese, and the CCP wants the whole world to hate the Chinese.



