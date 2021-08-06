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0806-2021-Humanity vs. Inhumanity--What Did The Ancients Warn Us About Thousands Of Years Ago?o?
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210 views • August 06, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz has written a blog, 4 Booms! The Booms range from Rheiner Fullmich, German attorney, regarding disturbing covid statistics, Stew Peters and Canadian, Patrick King regarding his court request for proof from the health department, Dr. Ardis on rendesovir and other failed protocols, and finally a commercial for flu vacc from the 1970s. For perspective on what appears to be darkness everywhere you turn, there is wisdom from The Emerald Tablets. What were humans warned about thousands of years ago that is going on today?
To get a copy of the articles referred to just send an email to [email protected] and put 4 BOOMS in the subject line. She will email both a doc and a pdf. Be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, Testimonials, Free Reports and Articles. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for Lynn’s great August, 2021 monthly specials at https://plasmenergysolution.com
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
To get a copy of the articles referred to just send an email to [email protected] and put 4 BOOMS in the subject line. She will email both a doc and a pdf. Be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, Testimonials, Free Reports and Articles. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for Lynn’s great August, 2021 monthly specials at https://plasmenergysolution.com
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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