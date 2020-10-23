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THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US - DISL AUTOMATIC (MUSIC VIDEO)
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38 views • October 23, 2020
They Don't Care About Us (Lyrics)
VERSE 1: First of all, rest in peace George Carlin and Michael Jackson / Now it's time for action / The government got us trapped / We had enough of this crap / They took our freedom and our doe, but now we're taking it back / Don't gotta take it as fact go get the knowledge yourself / They run the education system, so college won't help / They using mind manipulation to acquire their wealth / They putting fluoride in the water to abolish our health / And the food they claiming healthy is already altered chemically / Fruits and vegetables are being modified genetically / Homegrown organic food's obviously the remedy / But try and grow a garden and the FDA won't let it be / Do you know your enemy, their plans and who their posse is / Fast food, tobacco, alcohol industry lobbyists / Banks, oil, weapons and pharmaceutical companies / They all in this together 'cause misery's where the money be!
CHORUS: The government's a business, that's the bottom line / You and I are nothing more than dollar signs / THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US!
They enslave us when they bury us in dept / And they scare us with imaginary threats / THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US!
The control us with the media and news / And they poisoning our water and our food / THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US!
Then they profit off of sickness and disease / While they strip us of our civil liberties / THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US!
VERSE 2: The media's a weapon of these greedy, non-benevolent companies / So what you see on t.v. is irrelevant / A bunch of harmful products and some famous people selling it / The ultimate result is a decrease in your intelligence / Millions of dollars spent on research and development / By advertising agencies to keep you in their element / P.R. companies writing the news you think is heaven sent / Same people who be writing speeches for the president / Me I'm never hesitant to speak the truth / If you don't believe my words then you should seek the proof / And the scary thing is that none of this stuff is hidden / But I'll probably end up being punished for what I'm spitting / All we are is subjects and our leader is a king / They say seeing is believing, so I don't believe a thing / 'Cause all I see is lies that the corporate media brings / So I listen and in the distance I'm hearing freedom ring!
CHORUS:
VERSE 3: I got Montenegrin blood, both my parents are immigrants / First generations, I'm an American citizen / Born as a Muslim but that don't make me a terrorist / They fighting overseas but here at home is where the terror is / Follow no religion, though I've never been an atheist / Supporting your government does NOT make you a patriot / A patriot is somebody who's ready to fight / For their land and take a stand by defending their rights / The constitution entitles us to all of our civil liberties / Why then are millions of citizens living miserably / Poverty, obesity, unemployment and sickness / At all time highs according to the statistics / Health care providers deny us of all their services / They don't care about us, making money's what their purpose is / Depopulation and occupation of foreign land / Global domination is the new world order plan!
CHORUS:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DISL Automatic
http://dislautomatic.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9z18Qszd-ZpJ7jq22wyqNA
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
VERSE 1: First of all, rest in peace George Carlin and Michael Jackson / Now it's time for action / The government got us trapped / We had enough of this crap / They took our freedom and our doe, but now we're taking it back / Don't gotta take it as fact go get the knowledge yourself / They run the education system, so college won't help / They using mind manipulation to acquire their wealth / They putting fluoride in the water to abolish our health / And the food they claiming healthy is already altered chemically / Fruits and vegetables are being modified genetically / Homegrown organic food's obviously the remedy / But try and grow a garden and the FDA won't let it be / Do you know your enemy, their plans and who their posse is / Fast food, tobacco, alcohol industry lobbyists / Banks, oil, weapons and pharmaceutical companies / They all in this together 'cause misery's where the money be!
CHORUS: The government's a business, that's the bottom line / You and I are nothing more than dollar signs / THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US!
They enslave us when they bury us in dept / And they scare us with imaginary threats / THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US!
The control us with the media and news / And they poisoning our water and our food / THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US!
Then they profit off of sickness and disease / While they strip us of our civil liberties / THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US!
VERSE 2: The media's a weapon of these greedy, non-benevolent companies / So what you see on t.v. is irrelevant / A bunch of harmful products and some famous people selling it / The ultimate result is a decrease in your intelligence / Millions of dollars spent on research and development / By advertising agencies to keep you in their element / P.R. companies writing the news you think is heaven sent / Same people who be writing speeches for the president / Me I'm never hesitant to speak the truth / If you don't believe my words then you should seek the proof / And the scary thing is that none of this stuff is hidden / But I'll probably end up being punished for what I'm spitting / All we are is subjects and our leader is a king / They say seeing is believing, so I don't believe a thing / 'Cause all I see is lies that the corporate media brings / So I listen and in the distance I'm hearing freedom ring!
CHORUS:
VERSE 3: I got Montenegrin blood, both my parents are immigrants / First generations, I'm an American citizen / Born as a Muslim but that don't make me a terrorist / They fighting overseas but here at home is where the terror is / Follow no religion, though I've never been an atheist / Supporting your government does NOT make you a patriot / A patriot is somebody who's ready to fight / For their land and take a stand by defending their rights / The constitution entitles us to all of our civil liberties / Why then are millions of citizens living miserably / Poverty, obesity, unemployment and sickness / At all time highs according to the statistics / Health care providers deny us of all their services / They don't care about us, making money's what their purpose is / Depopulation and occupation of foreign land / Global domination is the new world order plan!
CHORUS:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DISL Automatic
http://dislautomatic.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9z18Qszd-ZpJ7jq22wyqNA
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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