Frontier Weapons - Muzzleloader School Project

2010 video from son's school project about Frontier Weapons where he explains loading and shooting of a Cap-lock Muzzle-loader rifle.



Before being removed by Youtube in February 2021, this video had thousands of views and positive encouraging comments. Big IT is banning public information profiling traditional American principles and practices.

----------------Original description

A video my youngest son and I did together for his school project about weapons used on the American Frontier. He chose the muzzleloading caplock rifle. I don't have a flintlock yet or we would have used it. We filmed him making about 5 or 6 loadings /shots and picked clips from each time to mix into the final. The rifle is a Lyman Trade Rifle - on which I have mounted aperture sights . I loaded down to 50 g for reduced recoil and we used a .490 round ball over oiled cotton patches I make. This was a lot of fun for us both.



Firearm details - Lyman Trade Rifle .50 Caliber, patched round ball over 50g of Pyrodex RS