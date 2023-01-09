Quo Vadis





Jan 8, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for January 4, 2023.





Please like, share and subscribe to my channel to assist me in sharing these videos with a wider audience.





Here is Our Lady's Message to Valeria:





My daughter, do not be afraid I am always with you and with all of you children who invoke me because without my help you would not be able to live these very difficult times quite peacefully.





I will not leave you alone even for a moment, otherwise, the ‘being’ cursed by God and men would reduce you to ashes.





Pray my dearest children so that these terrible days pass soon.





Receive in your hearts My Son because otherwise you would not be protected.





You have understood that in recent years the devil has tried to raid many of my weaker children.





Your spiritual part is tired of being offended, most of you do not pray to Jesus but blaspheme him especially when things do not go the way they would like.





My children, that is, those who follow my advice, even in the most difficult times, are sure to overcome every obstacle that satan puts on your difficult path.





Only those who live in Jesus will be able to overcome the most tiring moments.





I love you and that's why I won't leave you for a moment.





With this certainty you continue to live in daily obedience to Jesus your Savior. Every day that passes, you approach your eternal liberation from the evil one.





I love you and will never leave you alone, invoke me I am there to help you.





My children, be strong and courageous, pray and fast and soon you will be freed from all evil.





Mary, the Virgin of consolation.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Thank you for supporting my channel





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDfqq3LZJiY



