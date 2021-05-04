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COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Carrie Madej. If this doesn't deter you from taking the experimental shots, nothing will!
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312 views • May 04, 2021
Now the scripture talking about the times we live in as being the most devastating period in the history of mankind is explained, the destruction of man by nanotechnology!
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