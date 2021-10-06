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Is Liberalism Truly A Mental Disorder
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10 views • October 06, 2021
Tonight I looked at some polls and studies that showed that Liberalism and Mental Illness go hand and hand. We looked at articles from the “European Times,” the “New York Post,” and the Washington Times, where stats are presented that show that the number of Liberals that manifest psychiatric symptoms is much higher in both numbers and percentages than their Conservative counterparts.
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