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JoyCamp
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45 views • August 30, 2020
Comedy Awareness
http://www.youtube.com/thejoycamp
Alex Jones Infowars Operation Paul Revere Contest
http://www.infowars.com
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
JoyCamp is:
Benny Wills
Kevin Kostelnik
Nik Kazoura
Michael Kostelnik
Andrew Delman
Written by:
Benny Wills & Kevin Kostelnik
With Nik Kazoura, Michael Kostelnik, Andrew Delman
"Oil & Slave Labor" co-written by Liam Scheff
Directed by:
Benny Wills, Kevin Kostelnik, Nik Kazoura, Michael Kostelnik
Edited by:
Kevin Kostelnik & Nik Kazoura
Filmed by:
Michael Kostelnik
Also Featuring:
Rebecca Kostelnik
Carrie Kostelnik
Garrett Mendez
Sage Howard
Sarah Asaly
Hailey Schiller
Nich Kauffman
Lamonte Tales Goode
Original Music:
"JoyCamp Intro Theme Song" by Walker Gibson
"Benny Bounce" segue & "Brand New Man" outro songs by Sean Hennesy
"By Cia" jingle by Walker & Lindsay Gibson
All other music purchased on audiojungle.net
License certificates available upon request.
Special Thanks to:
Alex Jones
Infowars
Liam Scheff
Ed Brotherton
Tony Carrillo
Camron Wiltshire
Mike Paczensy
Sam Comen
The Green Beautiful
Paul Revere
Our family, friends, and supporters.
"If you want to tell people the truth, make them laugh, otherwise they'll kill you."
-Oscar Wilde
http://www.youtube.com/thejoycamp
Alex Jones Infowars Operation Paul Revere Contest
http://www.infowars.com
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
JoyCamp is:
Benny Wills
Kevin Kostelnik
Nik Kazoura
Michael Kostelnik
Andrew Delman
Written by:
Benny Wills & Kevin Kostelnik
With Nik Kazoura, Michael Kostelnik, Andrew Delman
"Oil & Slave Labor" co-written by Liam Scheff
Directed by:
Benny Wills, Kevin Kostelnik, Nik Kazoura, Michael Kostelnik
Edited by:
Kevin Kostelnik & Nik Kazoura
Filmed by:
Michael Kostelnik
Also Featuring:
Rebecca Kostelnik
Carrie Kostelnik
Garrett Mendez
Sage Howard
Sarah Asaly
Hailey Schiller
Nich Kauffman
Lamonte Tales Goode
Original Music:
"JoyCamp Intro Theme Song" by Walker Gibson
"Benny Bounce" segue & "Brand New Man" outro songs by Sean Hennesy
"By Cia" jingle by Walker & Lindsay Gibson
All other music purchased on audiojungle.net
License certificates available upon request.
Special Thanks to:
Alex Jones
Infowars
Liam Scheff
Ed Brotherton
Tony Carrillo
Camron Wiltshire
Mike Paczensy
Sam Comen
The Green Beautiful
Paul Revere
Our family, friends, and supporters.
"If you want to tell people the truth, make them laugh, otherwise they'll kill you."
-Oscar Wilde
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